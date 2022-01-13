MERRITT - David J., Sr.
Of Angola, entered into rest on January 10, 2022. Devoted father of Jennifer, David Jr., and the late Jessica Merritt; cherished grandfather of six; loving son of the late Earl and Rita Merritt; dear brother of Barbara (James) Donahue, Joseph (Kimberly Hulburd) Merritt, and the late Anthony Merritt; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Most Precious Blood Parish, 22 Prospect St., Angola on Saturday morning at 10:30 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in David's honor to the American Diabetes Association
. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.