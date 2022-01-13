Menu
David J. MERRITT Sr.
MERRITT - David J., Sr.
Of Angola, entered into rest on January 10, 2022. Devoted father of Jennifer, David Jr., and the late Jessica Merritt; cherished grandfather of six; loving son of the late Earl and Rita Merritt; dear brother of Barbara (James) Donahue, Joseph (Kimberly Hulburd) Merritt, and the late Anthony Merritt; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Most Precious Blood Parish, 22 Prospect St., Angola on Saturday morning at 10:30 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in David's honor to the American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 13, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Most Precious Blood Parish
22 Prospect St, , Angola, NY
I am so sad and shocked to hear of Dave's recent passing. He was my former brother-in-law and I have many wonderful memories of him. Dave was so kind with an amazing personality and a great sense of humor. My sincerest sympathy goes to the entire family.
Linda Ferraro
Friend
January 24, 2022
My sympathies to the Merritt Families.
Dan Muscato Venice, Fl.
Friend
January 13, 2022
