David C. MEYER D.D.S.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
MEYER - David C., D.d.s.
June 23, 2021, age 86. Beloved husband of 61 years to Joyce (nee Glasgow) Meyer; devoted father of David J. Meyer M.D., Michael J. (Barbara) Meyer, and Robert P. (Julie) Meyer D.D.S.; loving grandfather of Rebecca M., Sarah E., and Jack W. Meyer; dearest brother of Paul F. Meyer; dear brother in law of the late Robert E. Glasgow; also survived by one niece. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 8:45 AM, to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY 14221. Interment with Military Honors to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to The Parkinson Foundation, WNY Chapter at 2805 Wehrle Dr., Suite 12, Williamsville, NY 14221. Dr. Meyer was a United States Army Veteran who held the rank of Captain. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share condolences on Dr. Meyer's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Mass of Christian Burial
8:45a.m.
St. Gregory the Great Church
200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, NY
I took care of Dave at his home with his wife Joyce! Dave is an amazing man and an amazing husband and father and friend! You will truly be missed! Until we meet again my friend!
Michelle Green
Friend
April 10, 2022
Dr Meyers was our dentist for many years. We will fondly remember his genuine smile and friendly personality! Our deepest condolences to his wife and his family... with sympathy to all. Susan & Paul Ryan
Susan & Paul R Ryan
Work
July 6, 2021
