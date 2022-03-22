MOHAWK - David

Age 65, of Derby, died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Mercy Hospital. He was born July 17, 1956 in Gowanda; son of the late Joseph Jr. and Roseine (Bennett) Mohawk. Mr. Mohawk was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Wolf Clan. He enjoyed bowling and Karate. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, especially Hulk Hogan and was a Buffalo Bills Fan. He is survived by his loving companion, Diane Messer Mohawk of Derby; his Mohawk family; two nephews and a niece; many cousins; and his Waterford Family. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Walter Mohawk and Joseph Mohawk III. Friends may call at the Mentley Funeral Home, inc., 105 East Main Street, Gowanda, NY, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 AM from the funeral home. Burial will be in Seneca Nation Cemetery. As a memorial, a tree may be requested to be planted in his honor.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.