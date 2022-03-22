Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David MOHAWK
1956 - 2022
BORN
1956
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
105 E Main St
Gowanda, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Calling hours
Mar, 24 2022
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
MOHAWK - David
Age 65, of Derby, died Saturday, March 19, 2022 at Mercy Hospital. He was born July 17, 1956 in Gowanda; son of the late Joseph Jr. and Roseine (Bennett) Mohawk. Mr. Mohawk was an enrolled member of the Seneca Nation of Indians and the Wolf Clan. He enjoyed bowling and Karate. He also enjoyed watching wrestling, especially Hulk Hogan and was a Buffalo Bills Fan. He is survived by his loving companion, Diane Messer Mohawk of Derby; his Mohawk family; two nephews and a niece; many cousins; and his Waterford Family. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Walter Mohawk and Joseph Mohawk III. Friends may call at the Mentley Funeral Home, inc., 105 East Main Street, Gowanda, NY, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 11 AM from the funeral home. Burial will be in Seneca Nation Cemetery. As a memorial, a tree may be requested to be planted in his honor.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
105 E Main St, Gowanda, NY
Mar
24
Calling hours
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
105 E Main St, Gowanda, NY
Mar
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
105 E Main St, Gowanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Mentley Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.