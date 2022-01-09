NELSON - David R.
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest January 3, 2022. Beloved husband of MaryAnn Carey-Nelson. Loving son of the late Herbert and Bertha Nelson. Dear brother of the late Jean (Maggie) Nelson. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and in-laws. David was the first blind graduate of Kenmore East High School and he later went on to graduate from the University of Rochester, the University of Michigan and Canisius College. He was an active member of The Seeing Eye in Morristown, NJ for over 40 years, and worked for the NYS Commission for The Blind. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 3-6 PM, with a Funeral Service immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Seeing Eye, www.seeingeye.org
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.