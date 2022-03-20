OLEKSY - David DanielMarch 17, 2022 of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of 49 years to Joan (nee May) Oleksy. Loving father of David Brian (Heather) and Shannon (Alyssa Ripstein) Oleksy. Cherished grandfather of Keeley and Dallas. Devoted brother of Dennis (Linda) and Kevin Oleksy. Also survived by nieces and nephews. David was a proud US Army veteran and an avid golfer. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held at 7PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave your condolences online at