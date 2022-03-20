Menu
David Daniel OLEKSY
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
OLEKSY - David Daniel
March 17, 2022 of Williamsville, NY. Beloved husband of 49 years to Joan (nee May) Oleksy. Loving father of David Brian (Heather) and Shannon (Alyssa Ripstein) Oleksy. Cherished grandfather of Keeley and Dallas. Devoted brother of Dennis (Linda) and Kevin Oleksy. Also survived by nieces and nephews. David was a proud US Army veteran and an avid golfer. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.), where a prayer service will be held at 7PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave your condolences online at
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
21
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
21
Service
7:20p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shocked to hear of Dave's passing. Joan so sorry of Dave's passing. He was a great friend and brother. Dave and Fred gone in two weeks.O.M.G. God bless you Joannie and your family,and my dear friend Dave.R.I.P.
Bob McGurn
Friend
March 20, 2022
