I want to offer loving thoughts and prayers for all the family. David is my "Dad's" cousin, Sam Phillips, and was a very much loved family member. They lived a street apart in FL before my Dad's passing. David was a heart-warming support for me and my brother, Jim, after. We remained in touch, more so Jim....and actually were just talking about David last week. He was such a great guy....please know that the "extended" family loves and mourns him also. Prayers and condolences

Laura Phillips-Wozniak March 20, 2021