Phillips - David A.
Of Lakeview, New York. February 28, 2021. Husband of Sharon (Gajda). Father of Michael (Carolyn) Phillips, Laurie (Timothy) Nappo and Kristie (Edward) Abramowitz. Stepfather of Michael Randall and Caroline (Christopher) Mittiga; brother of Rosemary Phillips, William (Kathy) Phillips and the late Jeanne (Wayne) Fraccica; beloved papa of James, Jack, Cassidy, Jacob, Sabrina, Ashton and Brynlee. Dave, was a retired Master Chief in the U.S. Navy Seabees, and also retired from the Ford Motor Company. He served multiple tours of duty in Vietnam, was a devoted Military Service Officer, and active in VFW Post 1419. Dave enjoyed restoring antique military vehicles, loved a good project, and helping others, particularly retired military personnel. Contributions may be made in his name to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at Hubbellfuneralhome.com
, 727-584-7671.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.