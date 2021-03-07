Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David A. PHILLIPS
FUNERAL HOME
Hubbell Funeral Home
499 North Indian Rocks Road
Belleair Bluffs, FL
Phillips - David A.
Of Lakeview, New York. February 28, 2021. Husband of Sharon (Gajda). Father of Michael (Carolyn) Phillips, Laurie (Timothy) Nappo and Kristie (Edward) Abramowitz. Stepfather of Michael Randall and Caroline (Christopher) Mittiga; brother of Rosemary Phillips, William (Kathy) Phillips and the late Jeanne (Wayne) Fraccica; beloved papa of James, Jack, Cassidy, Jacob, Sabrina, Ashton and Brynlee. Dave, was a retired Master Chief in the U.S. Navy Seabees, and also retired from the Ford Motor Company. He served multiple tours of duty in Vietnam, was a devoted Military Service Officer, and active in VFW Post 1419. Dave enjoyed restoring antique military vehicles, loved a good project, and helping others, particularly retired military personnel. Contributions may be made in his name to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans). A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at Hubbellfuneralhome.com, 727-584-7671.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hubbell Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I want to offer loving thoughts and prayers for all the family. David is my "Dad's" cousin, Sam Phillips, and was a very much loved family member. They lived a street apart in FL before my Dad's passing. David was a heart-warming support for me and my brother, Jim, after. We remained in touch, more so Jim....and actually were just talking about David last week. He was such a great guy....please know that the "extended" family loves and mourns him also. Prayers and condolences
Laura Phillips-Wozniak
March 20, 2021
Sharon, Our most sincere and heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. We will always remember Dave for the loving, caring, giving, and compassionate person that he was. He will be so greatly missed by all who knew him. Godspeed our dear friend, until we meet again.
Shannon & Gary
March 8, 2021
Condolences to his whole family
Harry and Anne Martin ( Great granddaughter of William Phillips Drumbo Nort
March 7, 2021
Sharon & Family......so sorry to learn of Dave's passing.....prayers for you all...God Bless
George & Sue Giambrone
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results