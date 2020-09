PRITCHARD - David

Age 70, August 11, 2020. Son of Florence; brother of Debbie Brown; husband of Susan Pritchard; father of Michele and Michael (Mary) Pritchard; also survived by three granddaughters, three step-granddaughters and one great-great-granddaughter, Addison. He was a 1968 Hamburg High School graduate. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.