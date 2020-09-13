TRUBY - David R., Sr.

Of Angola, NY, September 12, 2020, age 73. Dear son of Erla and the late Howard Truby; husband of the late Mary Jane (Packard) Truby; loving father of David Jr. (Tammy) and Robin (Karen) Truby; brother of Howard (Kathy) Truby, Barbara (Richard) Fox, Carol Valvo, Martin Truby, Jeffrey (Gina) Truby, Wendy (Michael) Fox, Susan (George) Zurawski, Kenneth Truby, Cathleen (John) Nesterowicz and the late Gordon Work; grandfather of Margaret (Dominic) Lauber and Sarah (Richie) Thompson; great-grandfather of Elizabeth, George and Zachary; brother-in-law of Frederick Packard. Family will be present to receive friends Tuesday, September 15, from 3-7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. 262 N. Main St. Angola, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept 16, at 10:30 AM in Most Precious Blood Church, Angola, NY. Please assemble at church.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 13, 2020.