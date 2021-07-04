Menu
David H. REGALLA Sr.
REGALLA - David H., Sr.
Of Amherst, NY, entered into rest April 2nd, 2021. Beloved husband of Elaine and dearest father of David II; son of the late Harry (a man of few words) and Helen Regalla. David is survived by his brother, Gregory (Carol); sister, Sylvia (Dave); sister-in-law JoAnn; his nieces, Melissa (Al), Stephanie (Jeffery), Elizabeth (Jared) and Shannon (Thomas); and his great-nephews, Matt and Alex; survived by many others in both the local Buffalo, NY and Saint Catherines, CA, areas. David enjoyed many decades of hunting and fishing with family and friends, the sights and camaraderie of the outings just as important as the catch or take. He was both a proud and very accomplished union carpenter, a profession where he
would meet many of his life-long friends. David was a man both humble and sincere, he served his country honorably when called upon as a proud US Marine of the 3/3 during the Vietnam War. You take a piece of our hearts with you on your journey and you will never be forgotten. A memorial will be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your condolences and memories online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


We are sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers to the family. Frank and Linda Nowak
Frank and Linda Nowak
July 4, 2021
