RIGGS - David Ray

On March 3, 2021. Predeceased by brother Gary Michael. Beloved son of James "Ray" and Marjorie Lachat-Riggs (Pendelton, NY). Father of David Ray Jr. (Niagara Falls, NY). Brother of Edward James (Lockport, NY) and William John (Cheektowaga, NY). He also leaves Justin Janish and Emily Lawrence, whom Dave helped raise and loved as his own. David was a business owner/mechanic in Hamlin, NY.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.