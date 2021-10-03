ROBERTS - David Franklin, PhD. "Rob"
Passed on Sunday September 26, 2021, after heart surgery in Buffalo, NY. He was born in Napa, CA, the first child of Dewey and Yvette (Martel) Roberts, on October 16, 1946. Beloved husband of Maria; loving father of Timothy (Michelle) and Greg (Angela); dearest grandfather of Michael (Kelsey Jo), Kenzie, Mikayla, Keira, Connor, Lexi and Cole; proud great-grandfather of Finley and Drew. Remembered with love by his brother Jim, sister Kathleen and aunt Cathy. He will be greatly missed by his niece Victoria and her family. Beloved by Aunt Stella, Uncle Armand and the Martel family. He was preceded in death by his former wife Mary Lou, the mother of his sons. His research partner and second wife, Ruth, also predeceased him. Known as Butch in childhood and eldest of the "Three Musketeers," stargazer, swimmer, skater and general troublemaker, he leaves behind Cathy and Pat. Munching pomegranates off the trees and spending hours in the public library were favorite pastimes. Displaying an early desire for public service, Butch was a safety patrol officer throughout elementary school. He joined the Napa Sea Scouts at age 13. The opportunity to set sail to San Francisco Bay and the open sea was a thrill for this son of a Navy man. At the height of the Vietnam War, David joined the Air Force. He served his tour with distinction receiving praise for his exceptional knowledge and commitment to duty in the Consolidated Base Personnel offices in California and Texas. David received the Air Force Meritorious Service Award, Outstanding Unit Award and Good Conduct Medal. He served in the Air Force Reserves, Army National Guard and Air National Guard for an additional 22 years. He was awarded the Air Reservists Meritorious Service Medal. David attended college and worked in Texas, eventually obtaining his PhD in Special Education and Rehabilitation in 1986. Dr. Roberts held a number of jobs in the vocational rehabilitation field including counselor, evaluator, and program director in agencies serving individuals with disabilities, vision loss, and criminal issues. After completing his PhD, he moved to the University of Memphis where he directed three consecutive Training, Assistive Technology and Technical Assistance Projects and taught graduate classes in Rehabilitation Counseling until his retirement. The projects required the development of training manuals and classes. His work included consultations with city, county, and state legislators to advance policy changes to expand independence and advocacy for persons with disabilities. The projects promoted change in health care and education to increase access to assistive devices. His work impacted thousands of individuals with disabilities in positive and direct ways. Nationally known as the editor of the VEWA and VECAP Rehabilitation Journals, Dr. Roberts published numerous articles in professional journals in the fields of rehabilitation and education. He wrote the Test Review Manual for Vocational Evaluators and contributed chapters to several books on issues ranging from head injury to behavioral disorders. He sat on the boards of state and national organizations promoting the training and certification of rehabilitation professionals. Nearing retirement, he returned to college for an MS in writing and African-American literature demonstrating his life-long love of learning and his inquisitive mind. An avid student of history, with a particular interest in the American Civil War and World War II, David accrued a large collection of books, maps, and photographs. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, collecting stamps, and building military ship models. David took every opportunity to travel with the military, to visit family, and for vacations. His trips were seen as opportunities to expand his understanding of culture and history. A 3-year resident, David loved all things Buffalo, especially sitting on his North Buffalo porch soaking in the sunshine and reading. He enjoyed local restaurants, festivals, theaters, and parks with friends. He spoiled his cat and his wife with joy. He will be missed by all who loved him for his generous spirit, gentle ways, and penchant for telling corny jokes. The family will be present on Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo (at West Ferry). Funeral Services will be on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 1 Symphony Circle, Buffalo at 11 AM. Interment will be in Napa, CA. In lieu of flowers, consider donations in David's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, (stjude.org
) or Best Friends Animal Society (bestfriends.org
), two organizations close to his heart. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.