ROEDER - David F.
Of Derby, NY, March 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Arleen (nee Tabone); dearest father of Aaron (Li) Roeder and Keith (Lauren Sarkissian) Roeder; loving grandfather of Aaron Joshua Roeder; brother of the late G. Phillip (Jean) Roeder. Funeral Services are private. Dave loved playing golf, and was proud of his 5 Hole-In-One Accomplishments. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of the Newcomb-Long American Legion Post 928. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY. Share your condolences with the family at addisonfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.