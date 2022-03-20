Menu
David F. ROEDER
ROEDER - David F.
Of Derby, NY, March 17, 2022. Beloved husband of Arleen (nee Tabone); dearest father of Aaron (Li) Roeder and Keith (Lauren Sarkissian) Roeder; loving grandfather of Aaron Joshua Roeder; brother of the late G. Phillip (Jean) Roeder. Funeral Services are private. Dave loved playing golf, and was proud of his 5 Hole-In-One Accomplishments. He was a United States Army Veteran and a member of the Newcomb-Long American Legion Post 928. Arrangements by the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Angola, NY. Share your condolences with the family at addisonfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
Arleen, Our prayers are with you and your family. May the good Lord continue to keep you close. Love, Tim and Sandy Moran
Tim Moran
March 23, 2022
Arlene, my deepest sympathies on your loss
Cindy Rustowicz
March 20, 2022
