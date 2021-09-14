Michael, Beth, DR, Chaz man, Katie, and Collie. My deepest sympathies! SO many memories! Most vivid would be playing in the pool and trying not to splash your Dad and Father Frank. We ALL always failed. His unannounced "guest appearances" in the 'C' Room, him making Sunday morning pancakes, him rescuing us every time we got stuck in the cherry tree, and the list goes on, and on. Mr. Ross will not be forgotten. I trust he and Shawn are still embracing. Until we ALL meet again...

Patty Young September 18, 2021