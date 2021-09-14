Menu
David ROSS
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hamilton and Clark Funeral Home - Wilson
270 Young Street
Wilson, NY
Ross - David
David A. Ross of Akron, suddenly September 12, 2021. Born April 22, 1939, he was a son of the late Adrian and Mary (Slack) Ross. He was a Funeral Director for over 50 years, having mentored two of his sons and a granddaughter. Initial services will be held Saturday at 10 AM in the Hamilton and Clark Funeral Home, 270 Young Street and will go on all day.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Hamilton and Clark Funeral Home - Wilson
270 Young Street, Wilson, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Michael, Beth, DR, Chaz man, Katie, and Collie. My deepest sympathies! SO many memories! Most vivid would be playing in the pool and trying not to splash your Dad and Father Frank. We ALL always failed. His unannounced "guest appearances" in the 'C' Room, him making Sunday morning pancakes, him rescuing us every time we got stuck in the cherry tree, and the list goes on, and on. Mr. Ross will not be forgotten. I trust he and Shawn are still embracing. Until we ALL meet again...
Patty Young
September 18, 2021
