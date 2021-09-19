Menu
David A. ROSS
Of Akron, NY, peacefully passed away on September 12, 2021. Loving father of Michael (Debbie) Ross, Elizabeth Palizay, David (late Mini) Ross, Late Shawn (Dawn) Ross, Charlie (Laura) Ross, Katie (John) Connell, Colleen (Pat Jenkins) Ross, Debbie Anderson, Chris Hake, and Shandra Hake. Cherished grandfather of 16. Proud great-grandfather of 13. Dear brother of Bryan (Mary Jane) Ross and Judy (Ray) Gori. Dave is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and his dear friend, Sue Nicholas. David was predeceased by his first wife, Marsha (Dickinson) Ross, and late wife, Sylvia (Sutton) Ross. Friends and relatives may call on Monday, September 20th, from 2-5 and 6-8 PM at Ross Funeral Home of Akron, LLC. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at S. Teresa of Avila Church, 5771 Buell St., Akron, NY 14001. Visit rossakron.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
Sorry to hear of your dads passing.
Terry Domon
September 16, 2021
