ROTT - David W.
December 23, 2021, age 75. Beloved son of the late Kenneth P., Sr. and Marian (nee Dilimone) Rott; caring brother of the late Kenneth Rott Jr. and Linda M. (Patrick) Ciccarella; dear uncle of Mark (Jennifer), Keith (Jennifer) and Alyssa (Gregory Payne) Ciccarella; adored great-uncle of Samantha, Mark, Mia, Christopher, Dominic, Talia, Rocco and Raegan and great-great uncle of Kehlani. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.