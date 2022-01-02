Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David W. ROTT
ROTT - David W.
December 23, 2021, age 75. Beloved son of the late Kenneth P., Sr. and Marian (nee Dilimone) Rott; caring brother of the late Kenneth Rott Jr. and Linda M. (Patrick) Ciccarella; dear uncle of Mark (Jennifer), Keith (Jennifer) and Alyssa (Gregory Payne) Ciccarella; adored great-uncle of Samantha, Mark, Mia, Christopher, Dominic, Talia, Rocco and Raegan and great-great uncle of Kehlani. Arrangements by the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
SURE GONNA MISS YOU DAVE......GONE WAY TOO SOON.....RIP....till we meet......
Josie and john
Friend
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results