SZYMANSKI - David S.
September 29, 2020, age 55. Beloved husband of Michele M. (nee Jernatowski) Szymanski; loving father of Steven D. and Sarah J. Szymanski; caring brother of Robert J. (Annette) and the late Michael A. Bradley; also survived by nieces, nephews and dear friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 3645 Genesee Street, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday from St. John Gualbert Church, 83 Gualbert Avenue, Cheektowaga at 10 AM. Family and friends are asked to please assemble at the church. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com