SCHAD - David Carl
Passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, from cancer, with his best friend at his side. He was born May 13, 1943, to parents Elizabeth and Raymond Schad in Tonawanda, NY. He is survived by his partner of 51 years, Jim R. Volk, sister Ina Charsley, brother Rex (Joanne), special niece Diane Charsley, many nieces, nephews, other loving family members and his beloved dogs: Scotty, Sophia and Mimi. He is predeceased by his parents, sister Sandra Schad, very special aunt Adaline Schad and other extended family. David will especially be remembered for his intellect, sense of humor, love of dogs and Seagram Manhattans on the rocks, no bitters. David was a longtime volunteer for Operation Kindness animal rescue and responsible for many successful adoptions, earning him the moniker "Puppy Pimp". A special thank you to his lady friend volunteers at Operation Kindness for their daily texts, flowers, cards, lunches and love over the years. Exceptional appreciation goes to his business associate and friend of over 30 years, Lloyd Cox, for his extreme comradery. David's successful career was in commercial banking and leasing. He finished his career at Bank Nationale de Paris, where he established lifelong friendships with many of his colleagues. He served in the United States Air Force and was very active in Masonic Circles when living in Tonawanda. His pleasures were gardening, woodworking, reading, fine dining and travel. He really loved the trips to Europe and Las Vegas. Calling hours will be held Thursday (December 30th) 10:30AM to 12:30 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda where a Funeral Service will be conducted at 12:30 PM following calling hours. Everyone is welcome. A Private Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery. During his Illness, David expressed what a wonderful life he had lived. Please make a "generous donation", as he always would say, to an animal rescue group. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 29, 2021.