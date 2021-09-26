Menu
David B. SCHWARTZ
FUNERAL HOME
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue
Buffalo, NY
SCHWARTZ - David B.
January 30, 2021, of Buffalo, NY, passed after a brief illness. Beloved son of the late Lois and Al Schwartz. Dear brother of Cathy (Paul) Quattrini. Survived by a niece Andrea (Dustin) Minarik and a great-nephew, Ellison Minarik. David was a client of People Inc. for 40 years where he made many friends as he participated in a variety of programs. He was a very social person and loved frequenting Hertel Avenue coffee shops. A Celebration of Life will be held at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave, Saturday, October 2nd, at 2:00 PM. (Mask will be mandatory). In David's memory, donations may be made to People Inc. Foundation. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
911 Englewood Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
C. Mertz & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
