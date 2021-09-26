SCHWARTZ - David B.
January 30, 2021, of Buffalo, NY, passed after a brief illness. Beloved son of the late Lois and Al Schwartz. Dear brother of Cathy (Paul) Quattrini. Survived by a niece Andrea (Dustin) Minarik and a great-nephew, Ellison Minarik. David was a client of People Inc. for 40 years where he made many friends as he participated in a variety of programs. He was a very social person and loved frequenting Hertel Avenue coffee shops. A Celebration of Life will be held at the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home, Inc., 911 Englewood Ave, Saturday, October 2nd, at 2:00 PM. (Mask will be mandatory). In David's memory, donations may be made to People Inc. Foundation. Please share condolences at www.mertzfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.