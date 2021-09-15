SHANLEY - David P. September 11, 2021. Beloved husband of Michelle (nee Letina) Shanley; Cherished father of Thomas, Jared and Joseph Shanley; son of the late Richard and Mabel Shanley; dearest brother of the Shanley Family. Dear son-in-law of Ronald and Janice Letina and brother-in-law of the Letina Family. Also survived by many caring nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Friends may call Wednesday, 4-8 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, at 10 AM, at St John XXIII Church, 1 Arcade St. (cor. of Harlem Rd.). Arrangements entrusted to REDDINGTON FUNERAL HOME, 822-1260
Michelle, we´re so sorry for your and the kids loss. I´m so glad Dave saw me walking earlier this summer when he was out with you son while he was mowing lawns. We talked for about 15 minutes and reminisced about old times. I just saw the notice in the paper this evening and had planned on attending the wake however it was to late. You and the kids will be in our prayers
Jim & Colleen Steffen
Friend
September 15, 2021
Dave, you were a one of a kind friend and wonderful Dad and Husband. You always looked out for others, and put your own needs last. You were so unselfish. There will never be another Dave Shanley, That is your legacy and we have to accept that God thought it was time to come home. You will be missed by your entire family and so many friends. Thank you for your service to the ATU and for being a great FRIEND.