Dave, you were a one of a kind friend and wonderful Dad and Husband. You always looked out for others, and put your own needs last. You were so unselfish. There will never be another Dave Shanley, That is your legacy and we have to accept that God thought it was time to come home. You will be missed by your entire family and so many friends. Thank you for your service to the ATU and for being a great FRIEND.

John Rose September 15, 2021