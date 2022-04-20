Menu
David W. SMITH
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Memorial service
Apr, 22 2022
11:00a.m.
Calvary Heights Baptist Church
Smith - David W.
April 18, 2022 of Strykersville, NY. Loving husband of the late Marie (nee Farrington). Dearest father of David (Cynthia), Dianne Genco, Gary (Jacqueline) and Julie Smith. Cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Brother of Carl (late Serena), Ellsworth (Susan), Mary (late Timothy) McCutcheon, Susan McGowan and the late Frank (Louise), Clarence (late Joyce) and Edward (Karen) Smith. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Calvary Heights Baptist Church, 981 Bowen Rd. Elma, NY on Friday April 22 at 11am. Please assemble at the church. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired contributions may be made to Calvary Heights or the American Legion Six Star Post #637, 3960 Main Street, Strykersville, NY 14145. Online condolences may be shared at
www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Calvary Heights Baptist Church
981 Bowen Rd, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
