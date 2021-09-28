STANKO - David Michael

September 26, 2021, age 62, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of John and the late Philomena (nee Galinski) Stanko; dear brother of the late Daniel Stanko; also survived by friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, Today Sept. 28th from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville at 10 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.