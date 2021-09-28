Menu
David Michael STANKO
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
STANKO - David Michael
September 26, 2021, age 62, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved son of John and the late Philomena (nee Galinski) Stanko; dear brother of the late Daniel Stanko; also survived by friends. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, Today Sept. 28th from 4-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd. Depew). Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville at 10 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Sep
29
Service
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
5337 Genesee Street, Bowmansville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
