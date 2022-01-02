Menu
David J. STEPHENS
STEPHENS - David J.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on December 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Sandy (nee Harper) Stephens; father of Christy (Michael) Tangelder, Julie (Brad) Smith and Jennifer Pelz; loving grandfather of Christopher, Travis, Cole, Ariella, Joseph, Desirae, Juliette and Taya; brother of Kathie, Michael, Mary, Jim, Rick and the late Carol, late Lane, late Patrick, and late Bob. David retired from the Amherst Highway Department. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Wednesday from 4-7 PM, prayers will begin at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
5
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Jan
5
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Snyder Chapel
4614 Main St, Snyder, NY
Sending our deepest sympathies, love and prayers to the Stephens family. May knowing he is at eternal peace with our Lord and Savior bring you some comfort during this difficult time.
The Michigan Tangelder Family
Family
January 3, 2022
