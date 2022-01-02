STEPHENS - David J.
Of Williamsville, entered into rest on December 29, 2021. Beloved husband of Sandy (nee Harper) Stephens; father of Christy (Michael) Tangelder, Julie (Brad) Smith and Jennifer Pelz; loving grandfather of Christopher, Travis, Cole, Ariella, Joseph, Desirae, Juliette and Taya; brother of Kathie, Michael, Mary, Jim, Rick and the late Carol, late Lane, late Patrick, and late Bob. David retired from the Amherst Highway Department. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Wednesday from 4-7 PM, prayers will begin at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice Buffalo. Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.