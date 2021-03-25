SWEENEY - David L.

March 21, 2021 of Kenmore, NY, where he served on the police force for twenty years. Beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Lucas) Sweeney; dearest son of late Kenneth and Dorothy Sweeney; father of Brenda (Jeff) Sandberg, Kristen (Rob) Murphy, Katie (Shawn) Roberts and the late Sara Gale-Zilliox; grandfather and papa to Holly, Aiden, Rianne, Caleb and Avalynn; also survived by sister, Karen Lenhardt. A private family service will be held at a later date.







Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.