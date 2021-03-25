SWEENEY - David L. March 21, 2021 of Kenmore, NY, where he served on the police force for twenty years. Beloved husband of the late Linda (nee Lucas) Sweeney; dearest son of late Kenneth and Dorothy Sweeney; father of Brenda (Jeff) Sandberg, Kristen (Rob) Murphy, Katie (Shawn) Roberts and the late Sara Gale-Zilliox; grandfather and papa to Holly, Aiden, Rianne, Caleb and Avalynn; also survived by sister, Karen Lenhardt. A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
8 Entries
I met Dave several years ago when he was running ODP and we partnered together on several projects. Dave was always so knowledgeable and a wonderful person to get advice from. He was also a great guy to just sit around and have a beer with. May he Rest In Peace. Leo Noe, Mueller Security
Leo Noe
April 1, 2021
We both had the honor and pleasure to work with Dave. Knowledgeable, friendly, professional. He surely will be missed and is in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in Peace Badge #117.
Dave & Laurie Dombrowski
March 28, 2021
Dave and I met in college and remained friends for life. Rest In Peace old buddy.
David Koteras
March 28, 2021
David was my very first friend when I moved to Glencove in Kenmore. He stayed my good friend all through Hoover and Kenmore West. I last saw him at a class reunion, we had a blast. Rest in Peace, David.
Patricia Battaglia
March 27, 2021
Dave and I spent many hours together, partnered in a patrol car, oh so many years ago. (We shared a beer or two off duty as well.)
I learned from him and considered him a friend.
My sympathies to his family.
Sam Camilleri
March 27, 2021
Dave and I grew up together. He was a good friend, Marv, Dave & I would build models in my parents garage and work on a old car. Life was much different then. RIP my friend!
Guy Smith
March 27, 2021
Dave was a friend through our school years together, from Hoover to KW. Sincere sympathy to the family.
George Frescholtz
March 27, 2021
Dave will be missed, just as we miss Linda. We will remember all the great times. We send our love to all.