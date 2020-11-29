SZALACH - David
Of Lewiston, NY, passed away peacefully surrounded by his beloved family. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, he was the son of the late Louis Anthony and Mary Ruth (Stoyanowski) Szalach; beloved husband of Lisa (Thomas) Szalach; cherished father of Jennifer Szalach (Stewart Holden) and Michael Szalach; dear brother to William Anthony (late Rosann) Szalach of Aurora, CO, and Mary Lou (Kevin Papendick) Szalach of North Tonawanda, NY; and is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2nd, from 4-7 PM at the M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, NY, where Funeral Services will begin on Thursday at 9 AM, followed by David's Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Peter's Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be made to the CHC Learning Center, 1085 Eggert Road, Amherst, NY 14226 or online at www.chclearningcenter.org
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.