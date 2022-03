VENTURA - David L.

Of Orchard Park, born July 2, 1956, entered into Heaven May 31, 2021. Beloved husband of Pamela M. (nee Pietrusik) Ventura; devoted father of Samantha Ventura, David Ventura II, Daniel Ventura, Bonnie and James Gordon; cherished grandfather of Sophia, Olivia and David III; loving son of the late Frank and Elena (nee D'Amico) Ventura; dear brother of Dennis (Anne) Ventura, and Janice Waz; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the D'AMICO FUNERAL HOME (same location as Lombardo Funeral home), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). David was the proud proprietor of Ventura's Carstar Collision, serving the community since 1976.







Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.