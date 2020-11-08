CHADWICK - David W.
October 20, 2020. Loving husband of the late Judy (Smith) Chadwick; loving father of Frank (Julie) Jurgens; loving grandfather of three grandchildren; loving brother of Judy (late Donald) Winslow, James (Mary Jean), Carolyn (Allan) Shepard and Richard (Melinda) Chadwick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services held privately. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.