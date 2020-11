CHADWICK - David W.October 20, 2020. Loving husband of the late Judy (Smith) Chadwick; loving father of Frank (Julie) Jurgens; loving grandfather of three grandchildren; loving brother of Judy (late Donald) Winslow, James (Mary Jean), Carolyn (Allan) Shepard and Richard (Melinda) Chadwick; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services held privately. Arrangements by DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com