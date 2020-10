Grzebinski - David W., Jr.October 9, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved son of David and Tammy (nee Rogers) Grzebinski; dear brother of Alyssa (Kevin Guari), Jake and Emma Grzebinski; cherished grandson of Stanley (late Ikue) Grzebinski and Sharon (late William) Rogers; also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. The family will be present on Wednesday, from 3-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to the Wilmont Cancer Center, Rochester. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com