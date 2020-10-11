Grzebinski - David W., Jr.
October 9, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved son of David and Tammy (nee Rogers) Grzebinski; dear brother of Alyssa (Kevin Guari), Jake and Emma Grzebinski; cherished grandson of Stanley (late Ikue) Grzebinski and Sharon (late William) Rogers; also survived by many uncles, aunts and cousins. The family will be present on Wednesday, from 3-7 PM, at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where Funeral Services will follow at 7 PM. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to the Wilmont Cancer Center, Rochester. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.