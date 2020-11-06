Menu
David W. HENNEBERGER
HENNEBERGER - David W.
Of Portville, died November 3, 2020. Born May 28, 1953, in Sheldon; son of the late Richard and Doris Dominescy Henneberger; husband of Janice Schwab, who predeceased him. Mr. Henneberger worked for NYS Department of Corrections. Surviving is his companion, Sandra Robinson of Portville; children: Christopher (Kathleen Over) Henneberger of Orangeville, Julie Leach of Phoenix, AZ; two brothers, Richard (Jacqueline Wooley) Henneberger of Murray, KY and Daniel Henneberger of Varysbury; and a grandson. If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the GUENTHER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Olean.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 6, 2020.
