HENNEBERGER - David W.
Of Portville, died November 3, 2020. Born May 28, 1953, in Sheldon; son of the late Richard and Doris Dominescy Henneberger; husband of Janice Schwab, who predeceased him. Mr. Henneberger worked for NYS Department of Corrections. Surviving is his companion, Sandra Robinson of Portville; children: Christopher (Kathleen Over) Henneberger of Orangeville, Julie Leach of Phoenix, AZ; two brothers, Richard (Jacqueline Wooley) Henneberger of Murray, KY and Daniel Henneberger of Varysbury; and a grandson. If so desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the GUENTHER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Olean.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 6, 2020.