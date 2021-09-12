Menu
David D. WEIL
Addison Funeral Home Inc
262 N Main St
Angola, NY
WEIL - David D.
Of Angola, NY, entered into rest September 8, 2021, at age 75. Beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth (Switzer) Weil; dearest father of Holly and Heather Weil; grandfather of Nikolaus Fox; brother of Marilyn (late Lee) Britting, John (late Lynn), and the late Robert (Hilma) and Albert (Betty) Weil; also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was co-owner of Weil's Service Station, Angola, NY. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Addison Funeral Home, Inc.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Addison Funeral Home Inc
A guy who was always great to see, Dave always made my day better. He will be missed and never forgotten.
Walt Malesa Sr
Friend
September 11, 2021
Sincere condolences to the entire Weil family. I have known Dave and the family since I was a teenager and have many many fond memories. The entire MITTNER family expresses our sympathy. He will be sadly missed
Dawn Ginnetti
Friend
September 9, 2021
