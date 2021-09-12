WEIL - David D.

Of Angola, NY, entered into rest September 8, 2021, at age 75. Beloved husband of Mary Elizabeth (Switzer) Weil; dearest father of Holly and Heather Weil; grandfather of Nikolaus Fox; brother of Marilyn (late Lee) Britting, John (late Lynn), and the late Robert (Hilma) and Albert (Betty) Weil; also survived by many nieces and nephews. David was co-owner of Weil's Service Station, Angola, NY. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Addison Funeral Home, Inc.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.