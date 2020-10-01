Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
David William SCHWARTZ
SCHWARTZ - David William
Of Amherst, NY. Born on March 19, 1978 and passed away September 27, 2020, after a four year battle with thyroid cancer. He is survived by his mother Dawn Niles Schwartz, father Mark Allan Schwartz and dear brother of Todd Benjamin Schwartz. David was a supervisor in the smoking cessation department of Roswell Park. Private funeral services were held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in David's memory to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for Thyroid cancer research. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Amherst Memorial Chapel, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.