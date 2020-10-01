SCHWARTZ - David William

Of Amherst, NY. Born on March 19, 1978 and passed away September 27, 2020, after a four year battle with thyroid cancer. He is survived by his mother Dawn Niles Schwartz, father Mark Allan Schwartz and dear brother of Todd Benjamin Schwartz. David was a supervisor in the smoking cessation department of Roswell Park. Private funeral services were held at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials in David's memory to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center for Thyroid cancer research. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC.





