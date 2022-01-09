Menu
David A. "Lou" WILLIAMS
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
WILLIAMS - David A. "Lou"
Of Glenwood, has WON!!! Lou was welcomed into Heaven on December 14, 2021. Beloved husband of Joanne Songin-Williams; loving father of Lisa (Christopher) Zimmerman; James (Chelsea) Williams; grandfather of 12 awesome kids; son of the late Robert Williams Sr., late Beryl Potter; brother of Glenn (Sandy) Williams, Robert Jr. (Sue) Williams, Donna (Richard) Brennan. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Lou's Life will be held at Revive Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, NY, January 15th, at 11 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Buffalo Dream Center, 286 Lafayette Ave., Buffalo, NY 14213. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolence at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Revive Wesleyan Church
4999 McKinley Pkwy., Hamburg, NY
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
