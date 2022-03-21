WORTHY - David Lee
Entered into rest on March 14, 2022, at the age of 96. Husband of the late Ruth Troxler; father of David Jr. (Emma Jean), Diane Jackson, Calvin (Beverly), the late Darryl D., Dietra (Clarence) Grant, and brother of Glenn; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The family will be present Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Wake at 11 AM, Funeral Services immediately following. David was a U.S. Navy veteran. Arrangements by the BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY 14206. Please share condolences at www.brianklewisfuneralhomes.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2022.