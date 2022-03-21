I used to work with Dietra years ago at Sears Service Center, was so sorry to learn of your father's passing through the Buffalo News e-edition. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. (Dietra, I have thought of you fondly over the years, your smile and bright personality, always so welcoming to everyone you encountered). With deep sympathy & prayer, Barbara (Hicks) Sanchez Ardmore, Oklahoma

Barbara (Hicks) Sanchez March 22, 2022