Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David Lee WORTHY
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
347 Peckham Street
Buffalo, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Wake
Mar, 26 2022
11:00a.m.
St. John Baptist Church
Send Flowers
WORTHY - David Lee
Entered into rest on March 14, 2022, at the age of 96. Husband of the late Ruth Troxler; father of David Jr. (Emma Jean), Diane Jackson, Calvin (Beverly), the late Darryl D., Dietra (Clarence) Grant, and brother of Glenn; also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. The family will be present Saturday, March 26, 2022, at St. John Baptist Church, 184 Goodell Street, Wake at 11 AM, Funeral Services immediately following. David was a U.S. Navy veteran. Arrangements by the BRIAN K. LEWIS FUNERAL HOME, 347 Peckham St., Buffalo, NY 14206. Please share condolences at www.brianklewisfuneralhomes.com


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Wake
11:00a.m.
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell Stree, NY
Mar
26
Funeral service
St. John Baptist Church
184 Goodell Street, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Brian K. Lewis Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Dear Dietra, Our sincere condolences to you and your family. Thank for You Clarence and Madisen for making our Boston Mass time enjoyable. We all were glad to leave for new blessing.
Paul & Linda Hardaway
March 22, 2022
My deepest condolences
Tarris Breggins
March 22, 2022
I used to work with Dietra years ago at Sears Service Center, was so sorry to learn of your father's passing through the Buffalo News e-edition. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. (Dietra, I have thought of you fondly over the years, your smile and bright personality, always so welcoming to everyone you encountered). With deep sympathy & prayer, Barbara (Hicks) Sanchez Ardmore, Oklahoma
Barbara (Hicks) Sanchez
March 22, 2022
Lisa M. Stone
March 21, 2022
Our condolence to the family. May he rest in Peace.
Tim/ Micky.
Friend
March 21, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results