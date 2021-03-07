WRIGHT - David
Of Delevan, March 4, 2021, age 78. Husband of the late Sharon (nee Wise) Wright; father of Joseph (Holly), Stephen (Darcy), Curtiss, Donald (Holly) and Harold "Woody" (Trichelle); grandfather of ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; brother of Judith Capodicasa and Kathy Dennis; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. David was an avid gardener, loved to crochet and was a retired crane operator at Roblin Industries, Buffalo Recycling and Edward Arnold Scrap Processors. Please visit David's Tribute Page at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.