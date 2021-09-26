Menu
David C. YOX
FUNERAL HOME
Daniel J. Leonard Funeral Home
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
YOX - David C.
Of Buffalo, NY, September 18, 2021. Cherished husband of Judy (Durkin) Yox. Beloved father of Christopher (Barbara) Yox, Correy (Jason) Roy, and Kevin (Alisha) Yox. Adored grandfather of Jeffrey, Tyler, Charsie, Henry, Alexis, Madelyn, Daniel, Izabella and Lukas. Loved brother of Brian Yox, Alan (late Linda) Yox, Cindy (Anthony) Luciano and the late Kenneth (Mary) Yox Jr. Funeral Services were held privately. Memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Arrangements by Daniel J. Leonard Funeral Home.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 26, 2021.
Judy i just heard about Dave´s passing today. I live in Rochester now. I am so sorry for your loss. May God give you and your family peace as you grieve your loss. I will never forget all our good times we shared.
Betty Tavenner
September 27, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. May you rest easy!
Robin Richardson
September 27, 2021
so very sorry for you loss love and prayers for you and family
Norma Hussar
September 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss
Stabler family
September 26, 2021
