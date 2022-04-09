Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
David J. ZAIFERT
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
3070 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
ZAIFERT - David J.
April 6, 2022. Beloved husband and best friend of Linda S. (Pollman); loving father of Jeffrey M., Jennifer L. (Garrett) Eberth, Jason D. (Colleen) Zaifert, Jacleen (Christopher) Lewandowski; dearest stepfather of Michael J. (Lindsay) Anderson; adored grandfather of Ashley, Jaxson, Mia, Nicole, Kevin, Paige, Sydney, Rachel, Sarah, Emily, Lucas and Beau; loving great-grandfather of Timothy and Amelia; little brother of Patricia Mascoto. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed by all who knew him. Friends may call Sunday, 3-7 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, where Prayers and Military Honors will follow at 7 PM. Memorials to FeedMore WNY, 100 James E. Casey Drive, Buffalo 14206. Please share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.