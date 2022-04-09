ZAIFERT - David J.
April 6, 2022. Beloved husband and best friend of Linda S. (Pollman); loving father of Jeffrey M., Jennifer L. (Garrett) Eberth, Jason D. (Colleen) Zaifert, Jacleen (Christopher) Lewandowski; dearest stepfather of Michael J. (Lindsay) Anderson; adored grandfather of Ashley, Jaxson, Mia, Nicole, Kevin, Paige, Sydney, Rachel, Sarah, Emily, Lucas and Beau; loving great-grandfather of Timothy and Amelia; little brother of Patricia Mascoto. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed by all who knew him. Friends may call Sunday, 3-7 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA, FUNERAL HOME, 3070 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, where Prayers and Military Honors will follow at 7 PM. Memorials to FeedMore WNY, 100 James E. Casey Drive, Buffalo 14206. Please share online condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 9, 2022.