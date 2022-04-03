ZIMMERMAN - David C., Esq.
Of East Amherst, NY, entered into rest suddenly on March 31, 2022, at the age of 56. Beloved husband of Carmela (nee Bifero); devoted father of Massimo, Veronica, and Vincent Zimmerman; loving son of Linda (nee Cercone) Zimmerman; cherished brother of Alicia (John) Kenney; dear son-in-law of Espedito and the late Diana Bifero; brother-in-law of Antonio and Marilyn Farber Bifero; caring uncle to Adriano and Gabriel Bifero and adored nephew of Joseph (Kathy) Cercone, the late Patricia (Pasquale) Muffoletto, Susan Sheldon, Louis (Kathleen) Cercone, Paul (Carolina) Cercone, Lori Cercone, Roland (Holly) Cercone, Paul (Tracy) Zimmerman and Carlene Schultz; also survived by numerous cousins and many friends. David practiced law for over 30 years, and most recently was an attorney with Losi & Gangi. He was a devoted Bills and Sabres fan. His sharp wit and incredible sense of humor was legendary. He had an uncanny ability to make any situation funny. However, David is best remembered for his unconditional love and commitment to his family. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday (April 6th) from 3-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Thursday morning at 10:30 AM (please assemble at Church.) Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.