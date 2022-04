BELTZ - Dawn C. (nee Schilk)Of West Seneca, entered into rest April 13, 2022. Devoted mother of Christina (Joseph) Langenfeld, Laura (Kenneth Tewsley) Atzrott, and Brian (Allyson Parker) Atzrott; cherished grandmother of Tyler, Shawna and Jo; also survived by her former husband, Ronald Atzrott; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Services and Burial were Private. Online condolences may be made at