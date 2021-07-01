Menu
Dawn M. CAVALLARO
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street
Williamsville, NY
CAVALLARO - Dawn M.
(nee Slaght)
June 29, 2021, at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Cavallaro; loving mother of Patricia (Chris) Przemielewski and William Wenham; step-grandmother of Jacob and Emma; sister of the late Marsha Weed and Thomas Slaght. The family will be present on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 2-6 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 6 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dawn's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please visit Dawn's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
2
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Jul
2
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
8440 Main Street, Williamsville, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Harris Hill Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patty & Billy, I am so very sorry to hear about Dawn. She was like a second mother to me when I was growing up. So many fun memories of having afternoon coffee at her kitchen table and listening to her heartfelt advice and guidance. Love and peace to you today and always.
Karen Genco
July 1, 2021
To Patty and Bill So sorry to hear about your Mother´s passing. She was a great friend and we will miss her. Tony and Sheryl Genco
Tony and Sheryl Genco
Friend
July 1, 2021
Patty, Bill and family, We were fortunate to share special memories with your mom. She was very special - wise, caring, funny and optimistic. She was very proud of her children - always mentioning the little and big things you did for her. You made her proud and there is no greater tribute to a mother than that. We pray for your strength and comfort - she is in peace and with her beloved. Take care.
Fee marrero and family
July 1, 2021
