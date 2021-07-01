Patty, Bill and family, We were fortunate to share special memories with your mom. She was very special - wise, caring, funny and optimistic. She was very proud of her children - always mentioning the little and big things you did for her. You made her proud and there is no greater tribute to a mother than that. We pray for your strength and comfort - she is in peace and with her beloved. Take care.

Fee marrero and family July 1, 2021