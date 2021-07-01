CAVALLARO - Dawn M.
(nee Slaght)
June 29, 2021, at the age of 77. Beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Cavallaro; loving mother of Patricia (Chris) Przemielewski and William Wenham; step-grandmother of Jacob and Emma; sister of the late Marsha Weed and Thomas Slaght. The family will be present on Friday, July 2, 2021 from 2-6 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Road), where Funeral Services will follow at 6 PM. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Dawn's memory to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Please visit Dawn's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 1, 2021.