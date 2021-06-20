DYGULSKI - Dawn S.
(nee Heiermann)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 17, 2021. Beloved wife of 43 years of John Dygulski; devoted mother of Jennifer (Michael) Rottger and Erik (Mollie McCabe) Dygulski; cherished grandmother of Dylan, Madyson and Nolan; loving daughter of the late Russell and Olive Heiermann; dear sister of Wayne (Audrey) Heiermann and Gail (Patrick) Janiga; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Wednesday from 2-6 PM, where a Service will immediately follow at 6. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.