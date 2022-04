DYGULSKI - Dawn S.(nee Heiermann)Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 17, 2021. Beloved wife of 43 years of John Dygulski; devoted mother of Jennifer (Michael) Rottger and Erik (Mollie McCabe) Dygulski; cherished grandmother of Dylan, Madyson and Nolan; loving daughter of the late Russell and Olive Heiermann; dear sister of Wayne (Audrey) Heiermann and Gail (Patrick) Janiga; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Wednesday from 2-6 PM, where a Service will immediately follow at 6. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com