Dawn S. DYGULSKI
DYGULSKI - Dawn S.
(nee Heiermann)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest June 17, 2021. Beloved wife of 43 years of John Dygulski; devoted mother of Jennifer (Michael) Rottger and Erik (Mollie McCabe) Dygulski; cherished grandmother of Dylan, Madyson and Nolan; loving daughter of the late Russell and Olive Heiermann; dear sister of Wayne (Audrey) Heiermann and Gail (Patrick) Janiga; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., Wednesday from 2-6 PM, where a Service will immediately follow at 6. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share condolences online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Jun
23
Service
6:00p.m.
So sorry to hear of my cousin Dawn´s passing. Many sympathies to all her family, husband, children and grandchildren.
Laura "Harbison" Keefer
Family
July 11, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Dawn's passing. Many wonderful memories shared through the Cameo's days. May she fly high and rest in peace.
Garry & Stacia Perks
June 23, 2021
Dawn worked at Cameo´s restaurant for a long time! She was such a happy waitress and a great worker! RIP Dawn
Mary and Phil Holdner
June 20, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our memories help us through. Remember Dawn and keep her in your heart and she will always be near.
Joan Furman Barnes
School
June 20, 2021
