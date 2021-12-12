Menu
FACHKO - Dawn M.
Passed away December 2, 2021 surrounded by the love of her family. Dawn was born in Buffalo, NY, on October 2, 1950 to the late Frederick and Kathryn Bauer. She was the beloved wife of 50 years to Daniel J. Fachko, and together they lovingly raised two children, Shane (Amanda) Fachko and Dana (Lance) Schultz. She was the proud, giving, and huggable grandmother of Christian (Amanda), Kathryn, Alana, Alexis, Abigail, Molly, Mason, and Jordan. Her children and grandchildren were her joy. Sister of Donald (Kathleen), William (Michele), Frederick (Sharon), and the late David (Donna) and James (Carolyn) Bauer, Sister-in-Law to Linda (Gary) Kraemer, Robert (Annette) and David (Lee Ann) Fachko, and loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association https://www.alz.org/get-involved-now/donate or St. Ann's Community https://stannscommunity.com/donate-now.


