Deadra A. "DeeDee" HORVATITS
HORVATITS - Deadra A. "DeeDee" (nee Schmidt)
August 28, 2020, age 71, of West Seneca, NY. Dearest mother of Heather (Timothy) Hunter, Corey (Suzanne) Horvatits and Thomas Horvatits (Kailee); dear grandmother of Justin Napierala, Kayla Napierala, Jacob Zuppelli, Paige Zosh, Nolan Horvatits, Sawyer Horvatits and Etta Horvatits; daughter of the late Harold and Norma (nee Frischolz) Schmidt; loving sister and best friend of Debbie Schmidt; dear companion of Lawrence Milbrand Jr.; also survived by her fur baby Molly and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday (TODAY) from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Private Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
