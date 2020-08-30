HORVATITS - Deadra A. "DeeDee" (nee Schmidt)

August 28, 2020, age 71, of West Seneca, NY. Dearest mother of Heather (Timothy) Hunter, Corey (Suzanne) Horvatits and Thomas Horvatits (Kailee); dear grandmother of Justin Napierala, Kayla Napierala, Jacob Zuppelli, Paige Zosh, Nolan Horvatits, Sawyer Horvatits and Etta Horvatits; daughter of the late Harold and Norma (nee Frischolz) Schmidt; loving sister and best friend of Debbie Schmidt; dear companion of Lawrence Milbrand Jr.; also survived by her fur baby Molly and cousins. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday (TODAY) from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Private Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.