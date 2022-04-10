Winterflood - Debby"White Girl"April 8, 2022; cherished mother of Crystle Marion and her fur baby Bubba; special mother to Shakenya Ward-Brassell; godmother of Erika Schaub; dear daughter of the late Malcolm and Margaret Winterflood; also survived by extended family in London and many loving friends. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Tuesday from 3 - 7 PM, at which time a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Online condolences @