NEWTON - Debie AnnOf Buffalo, NY, March 18, 2021 at age 52. Loving mother of Shawn (Jessie) Newton, AmandaLee (Adam) Shamrock and Michael (Kayla) Grabowski; devoted grandmother of Luis, Lillee and Rylee Newton; dear sister of Sherry Rippey; fond aunt of Nathaniel, Collin and Tylor Rippey; best friend of Cindy Weber. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com