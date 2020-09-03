Menu
Deborah A. CAMIZZI
CAMIZZI - Deborah A.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest suddenly on August 26, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Joseph and Patricia (nee Milano) Camizzi. Dear sister of the late Joseph (Susan) Camizzi. Cherished aunt of Michael Camizzi and the late Mariya Camizzi. Adored niece of Jacquelyn (late Anthony) Giambra. Cousin of Cheryl (Frank) Grasso. No prior visitation. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to Crisis Services 100 River Rock Dr. Suite 300, Buffalo, NY 14207. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Share condolence online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.
