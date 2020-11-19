Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Deborah A. MEIZLIK
MEIZLIK - Deborah A.
(nee LoTempio)
November 17, 2020; beloved wife of the late Jacob Meizlik; dearest mother of the late Brian Meizlik and Jonathan (Susan) Meizlik; devoted grandmother of Samuel, Joseph and Nathan Meizlik; dear sister of Theresa (Bruce) Schneider and John LoTempio; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services held privately. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.