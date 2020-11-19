MEIZLIK - Deborah A.
(nee LoTempio)
November 17, 2020; beloved wife of the late Jacob Meizlik; dearest mother of the late Brian Meizlik and Jonathan (Susan) Meizlik; devoted grandmother of Samuel, Joseph and Nathan Meizlik; dear sister of Theresa (Bruce) Schneider and John LoTempio; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services held privately. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.