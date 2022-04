ARAMINI - Deborah M.(nee Tope)Of Buffalo, slipped away to be with the Lord on April 5, 2022. Devoted mother of Peter (Margret) Aramini and the late Frankie Aramini (Madonna); loving grandmother of Santino and Jordan; lifelong love of Frank Aramini; dear sister of Gayle (late Tony) Rizzo, Cheryl (Dennis) Delano and John (Deb) Tope; cherished friend of Linda Palumbo and Brandy Bostwick. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com