Deborah M. ARAMINI
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
ARAMINI - Deborah M.
(nee Tope)
Of Buffalo, slipped away to be with the Lord on April 5, 2022. Devoted mother of Peter (Margret) Aramini and the late Frankie Aramini (Madonna); loving grandmother of Santino and Jordan; lifelong love of Frank Aramini; dear sister of Gayle (late Tony) Rizzo, Cheryl (Dennis) Delano and John (Deb) Tope; cherished friend of Linda Palumbo and Brandy Bostwick. Private Service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 10, 2022.
