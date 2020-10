BECKER - Deborah

(nee Madigan)

Of Sloan, NY, passed away October 5th, 2020, at home. Survived by sons, James Becker of West Seneca, NY, Robert Becker Jr., of East Aurora, NY; daughter, Tammy Severn of Sloan , NY; predeceased son, Donald Becker; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. No prior service. Deborah donated her body to the University of Science Anatomical Gift Program.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.