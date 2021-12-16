BURTCH - Deborah J.
Age 60, of the City of Tonawanda, December 15, 2021. Mother of Colton Boettcher and grandmother of Cole Boettcher; daughter of the late Charles and Betty Jane (nee Mislin) Burtch; sister of Ralph (Lisa) Burtch and the late Robert Burtch, Nancy Ross and Tracy Burtch, aunt of Tina Hankinson, Laura (Joseph) Sidote, Kenneth (Deborah) Hankinson, Victoria and Charles Burtch, Anthony and Leah Sidote and the late Jesse Sidote. Deborah was a 1979 graduate of Tonawanda High School and a graduate of Bryant & Stratton College. There will be no prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Sunday December 19, 2021 at 2 PM in Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., in Tonawanda. Memorial contributions in memory of Deborah may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 16, 2021.