EISENHARD - Deborah H. (nee Hoyt)
Age 78, of Springville, NY, passed away on December 18, 2021. Wife of Carl Eisenhard; mother of Karen (David) Meleen, Kurt (Christina) Eisenhard and John H. Eisenhard; grandmother of Ethan and Caroline Meleen and Madeleine and Reid Eisenhard; sister of Fred W. (Anne) Hoyt, IV; daughter of the late Fred W. and LaVonne (Dubes) Hoyt, III; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Memorials may be made to the Hulbert Library, 18 Chapel St., Springville, NY 14141 or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 6215 Sheridan Dr., #100, Amherst, NY 14221. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.