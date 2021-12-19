Menu
Deborah H. EISENHARD
FUNERAL HOME
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
271 East Main Street
Springville, NY
EISENHARD - Deborah H. (nee Hoyt)
Age 78, of Springville, NY, passed away on December 18, 2021. Wife of Carl Eisenhard; mother of Karen (David) Meleen, Kurt (Christina) Eisenhard and John H. Eisenhard; grandmother of Ethan and Caroline Meleen and Madeleine and Reid Eisenhard; sister of Fred W. (Anne) Hoyt, IV; daughter of the late Fred W. and LaVonne (Dubes) Hoyt, III; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A Service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Memorials may be made to the Hulbert Library, 18 Chapel St., Springville, NY 14141 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 6215 Sheridan Dr., #100, Amherst, NY 14221. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
Smith-Weismantel Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carl, I am so very sorry for your loss. I´m sending blessings and peace to you and your family.
Jane Ried, BCAS member
December 20, 2021
We were saddened to learn of Debbie´s passing. May the wonderful memories you all have of Debbie help you through this most difficult time. Kev and Jo
Jo Ann and Kevin Cleary
December 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family as you shoulder this loss. " May the angels lead her to paradise."
Nancy Seel
December 19, 2021
Oh my dear Carl. I'm so saddened by your loss. I pray you will be fortified by faith and your memories. Bless you and your whole family
Marcia Giambrone
December 19, 2021
