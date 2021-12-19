Hughson - Deborah A. (nee Ackley)
December 15, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of William C. Hughson; devoted mother of Courtney (Luke Kormanec) and William R. Hughson; cherished grandmother of Joshua, Gabriella, Skylar, Andrew, and Jaxon; loving daughter of the late Richard and late Helen Ackley; dearest sister of Anne (Robert) Ebel, Patricia (late Thomas) Horton, Joann (Donald) Pepper, and late Robert Ackley; dear sister-in-law of Mabel (Robert) Peissinger and Thomas Hughson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.