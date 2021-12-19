Menu
Deborah A. HUGHSON
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
1340 Union Road
West Seneca, NY
Hughson - Deborah A. (nee Ackley)
December 15, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of William C. Hughson; devoted mother of Courtney (Luke Kormanec) and William R. Hughson; cherished grandmother of Joshua, Gabriella, Skylar, Andrew, and Jaxon; loving daughter of the late Richard and late Helen Ackley; dearest sister of Anne (Robert) Ebel, Patricia (late Thomas) Horton, Joann (Donald) Pepper, and late Robert Ackley; dear sister-in-law of Mabel (Robert) Peissinger and Thomas Hughson; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 3 - 7 PM at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1340 Union Rd., West Seneca, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 10 AM at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home - West Seneca
